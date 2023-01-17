Home States Tamil Nadu

30% of elevators in govt hospitals need to be replaced: Expert

A senior government doctor working in Namakkal told TNIE one of the major challenges confronting public hospitals is the sorry state of the elevators. 

Published: 17th January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Patients and their attendants wait for the lift at RGGGH | P Jawahar

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public Works Department (PWD) officials inspected the elevators installed at government hospitals in rural and urban areas of the state. The initiative comes after Health Minister Ma Subramanian got stuck in Stanley Hospital’s elevator recently.

A senior government doctor working in Namakkal told TNIE one of the major challenges confronting public hospitals is the sorry state of the elevators. “On the other hand, many government hospitals in urban and rural areas have been functioning without lifts. In these hospitals, only the patients going upstairs will be allowed to use ramps,” he said.

Another senior doctor hailing from Karur said as there is no lift operator in many government hospitals, the patients are forced to operate them. A senior PWD official said the department has maintained nearly 800 lifts across the state. “According to our recent survey, approximately 30% of the lifts in the state need to be replaced. However, our inspection is continuing to identify the old lifts,” the official added.

A detailed report will be submitted to the government by the end of the month and the officials are expecting funds in the upcoming budget session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp