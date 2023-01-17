30 Tamil books to be translated to cater to readers globally: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday inaugurated the first edition of the international book fair, part of 46th Chennai book fair, at YMCA Grounds in Chennai.

The international fair, organised by Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Service Corporation and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India, will be on till January 22.

Anbil Mahesh told media the state government has planned to translate 30 Tamil books and make them accessible across the globe. “Steps will also be taken to facilitate publishers from Tamil Nadu visit abroad,” he said.

Publishers from over 20 countries, including Singapore, Oman, Canada, the United States, Uganda, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, are participating in the international fair.

T Vijayanand, a Singapore-based publisher and director of Crimson Earth publications told TNIE he had visited more than 50 countries and attended international book fairs. However, taking part in the first-of-its-kind event in Chennai is making him very happy.

“We are the third generation of our family in Singapore. Our aim is to take Tamil books across the world, because Tamil people are living in more than 80 countries. Many Tamils staying abroad are struggling even to read Tamil. So, more translators must step forward to translate as many books into Tamil, and distribute them worldwide,” he said.

Prema Vijayanand, a writer hailing from Singapore, added she had written short stories, novels, primary and secondary school books in Tamil using simple words that could be understood by beginners. “In the digital world, youngsters are enthusiastically developing their reading habits,” she said.

“Interestingly, people in European countries, the USA, and other places are searching for Tamil books for their children. Hence, the demand for Tamil books is high in all countries. Writers and publishers have to utilise the platform and provide as many titles to the readers,” she added.

She also pointed out translating Tamil books such as Purananooru, Silapathikaram, and Seevagasinthamani is also essential. She hopes the publishers and writers in Tamil Nadu will do it.

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday inaugurated the first edition of the international book fair, part of 46th Chennai book fair, at YMCA Grounds in Chennai. The international fair, organised by Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Service Corporation and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India, will be on till January 22. Anbil Mahesh told media the state government has planned to translate 30 Tamil books and make them accessible across the globe. “Steps will also be taken to facilitate publishers from Tamil Nadu visit abroad,” he said. Publishers from over 20 countries, including Singapore, Oman, Canada, the United States, Uganda, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, are participating in the international fair. T Vijayanand, a Singapore-based publisher and director of Crimson Earth publications told TNIE he had visited more than 50 countries and attended international book fairs. However, taking part in the first-of-its-kind event in Chennai is making him very happy. “We are the third generation of our family in Singapore. Our aim is to take Tamil books across the world, because Tamil people are living in more than 80 countries. Many Tamils staying abroad are struggling even to read Tamil. So, more translators must step forward to translate as many books into Tamil, and distribute them worldwide,” he said. Prema Vijayanand, a writer hailing from Singapore, added she had written short stories, novels, primary and secondary school books in Tamil using simple words that could be understood by beginners. “In the digital world, youngsters are enthusiastically developing their reading habits,” she said. “Interestingly, people in European countries, the USA, and other places are searching for Tamil books for their children. Hence, the demand for Tamil books is high in all countries. Writers and publishers have to utilise the platform and provide as many titles to the readers,” she added. She also pointed out translating Tamil books such as Purananooru, Silapathikaram, and Seevagasinthamani is also essential. She hopes the publishers and writers in Tamil Nadu will do it.