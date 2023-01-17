DMK conveys opposition to one nation, one election

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president and CM MK Stalin has officially conveyed his party’s strong opposition to the One Nation: One Poll idea to the Law Commission.

DMK MP P Wilson handed over the communication from Stalin to the commission in New Delhi on Monday. Stalin has given detailed reasoning for opposing the idea. The DMK has opposed the ECI’s idea of remote voting for migrant workers.

Stating that only BJP and BJD had supported this idea, Wilson said the ECI invited further views from political parties till the end of February. The Chief Election Commissioner said until another demonstration about remote voting is done, this idea will not be implemented.

Already, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has supported the One Nation: One Poll idea. On Monday, answering a query in this regard, O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK would support this always as former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had backed this idea.

