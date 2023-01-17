Health dept’s stall at tourism fair sees five signing up for organ donation daily

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department has put up a stall at the 47th India Tourism and Industrial Fair, 2023, at Island Grounds in Chennai. Since the fair’s inauguration on January 4, at least five people a day have been showing their willingness to donate their organs. Around 100 people have expressed their willingness to donate their organs till now, said officials of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

However, officials said pledging at the venue cannot be considered final consent. “After the visitor fills up the willingness form, they will receive a donor card. They could inform their family about their pledge. The person’s family -- if willing to fulfil the their wish -- could contact officials for the donation in case of brain death,” they said.

The state’s Organ Transplantation Programme, which witnessed a dip during the Covid-19 period, has started to pick up pace again. TRANSTAN data show, since 2008, 1,583 people donated the organs, and 9,454 transplants had been performed. As per the total active waiting list, 6,460 persons await kidney transplants, 382 for liver, 49 for heart, 59 for dual lungs, two for pancreas, and one for small bowel.

The fair was inaugurated by Tourism Minister K Ramachandran, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu. The fair -- which was conducted after a two-year break --- will be open till March 8.

Meanwhile, health-conscious visitors are undergoing body composition analyser test for `50. The analyser machine provides details on muscle mass, fat, and water content.

