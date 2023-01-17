Kin of frontline workers can’t claim money from both State, Centre: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has recently ruled that the kin of frontline workers who lost their lives while on Covid-19 duty can only avail the benefits and compensation either from the state or the centre, and cannot claim both.

Justice CV Karthikeyan passed the orders while dismissing a petition filed by K Arunachalam, whose wife K Thangalakshmi, died of Covid while working as a nurse in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

He approached the court for a compensation of Rs 50 lakh as announced by the state government despite receiving the financial aid from the centre under Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) scheme. In the order, the judge said, “Seeking relief from both the central and the state governments would be making unlawful gain from the unfortunate death.”

Saying that the petitioner should get satisfied with the fact that his wife’s service has been recognised with the payment of Rs 50 lakh, the judge said he should not stand in the way of another family benefiting from the state government.

The judge also pointed out the terminal benefits such as family benefit of Rs 3 lakh, DCRG of Rs 17.46 lakh and leave salary of Rs 9.70 lakh were settled to the legal heirs of the deceased nurse.

The judge said another petition seeking orders to provide a government job to the daughter of the deceased would be heard as per the procedures. The petition was filed after rejecting a job in the national health mission as it does not fall under the state government.

