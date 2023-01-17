Plea for sire bulls, green pasture resonate in Umbalacheri

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Amid the festive merry of Pongal engulfing the state, raisers of the Umbalacheri breed of bovines took time out to offer prayers to improve the availability of sire bulls and green pasture in the district. V Dheenadhayalan, the president of Umbalacheri Traditional Cattle Raisers Association, said, "In recent years, we have been witnessing a decline in the number of sire bulls available for mating.

Hence, we urge the state government to provide us with sire bulls of Umbalacheri breed on subsidies rates. We want our cattle to bred naturally and ensure their healthy sustenance." Special ablutions and feeding their cattle with cooked pongal and rituals such as fire circumambulation marked the occasion of Mattu Pongal for the bovine raisers here. The eldest bovine was required to jump over a burning haystack.

The breed of bovines predominant in the delta district derived its name from the village of Umbalacheri located in Thalaignayiru block in the district. Over 4,000 bovines are raised in the region, with every family rearing at least one bovine.

The bovine belt in the delta districts consist of villages such as Umbalacheri, Oradiyambalam, Vaatakaudi, Thalaignayiru, Vandal, Avarikadu, Sembiamanakudi and Korukkai. Raising concerns over artificial means of insemination, P Subbaiyan, a bovine raiser, said, "Cattle bred through artificial insemination falls short in physical characteristics.

Traders do not buy such cattle from us. We need sire bulls since they are naturally bred." Meanwhile, the village of Umbalacheri has been running out of green pastures over the years to various factors including urbanisation, commercialisation, land acquisition and encroachment.

The bovine raisers here have had requested for government assistance for green fodder. S Vairakannu, who raises around five cattle, said, "Green fodder should be provided at subsidised rates."

NAGAPATTINAM: Amid the festive merry of Pongal engulfing the state, raisers of the Umbalacheri breed of bovines took time out to offer prayers to improve the availability of sire bulls and green pasture in the district. V Dheenadhayalan, the president of Umbalacheri Traditional Cattle Raisers Association, said, "In recent years, we have been witnessing a decline in the number of sire bulls available for mating. Hence, we urge the state government to provide us with sire bulls of Umbalacheri breed on subsidies rates. We want our cattle to bred naturally and ensure their healthy sustenance." Special ablutions and feeding their cattle with cooked pongal and rituals such as fire circumambulation marked the occasion of Mattu Pongal for the bovine raisers here. The eldest bovine was required to jump over a burning haystack. The breed of bovines predominant in the delta district derived its name from the village of Umbalacheri located in Thalaignayiru block in the district. Over 4,000 bovines are raised in the region, with every family rearing at least one bovine. The bovine belt in the delta districts consist of villages such as Umbalacheri, Oradiyambalam, Vaatakaudi, Thalaignayiru, Vandal, Avarikadu, Sembiamanakudi and Korukkai. Raising concerns over artificial means of insemination, P Subbaiyan, a bovine raiser, said, "Cattle bred through artificial insemination falls short in physical characteristics. Traders do not buy such cattle from us. We need sire bulls since they are naturally bred." Meanwhile, the village of Umbalacheri has been running out of green pastures over the years to various factors including urbanisation, commercialisation, land acquisition and encroachment. The bovine raisers here have had requested for government assistance for green fodder. S Vairakannu, who raises around five cattle, said, "Green fodder should be provided at subsidised rates."