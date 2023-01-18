 Anna University, Union Bank to help farmers buy drones

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University-backed drone manufacturing startup, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd, signed an MoU with the Union Bank of India to provide drone loans to farmers. This will help beneficiaries avail kisan drones in a hassle-free manner, said a statement.

Dhaksha promotes agriculture drones, and its Agrigator drone (DH-AG-H1) is the only certified petrol engine-based hybrid drone, which does not require frequent charging of batteries. Priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, these drones provide a world-class UAV solution, said director and CEO Ramanathan Narayanan.

The MoU will not only augment the adoption of drone facilities by farmers in India, but it will also aid them in availing financial facilities, said Dhaskha officials. “Dhaksha’s dealer network will mediate the transactions and the Union Bank will provide drone loans through its 8,500 branches across the country.

Ministry of Agriculture and Fertiliser is supporting drone eco-system to raise awareness,” they added.

Agripreneurs/Farmers can also avail the interest subvention provided under AIF scheme/subsidy schemes, said B Sreenivasa Rao, General Manager-Agri business vertical.

