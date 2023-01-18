Class 4 girl drowns in pool at Mamallapuram resort

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old girl who was spending the Pongal holidays at a resort in Mamallapuram drowned in the swimming pool on Monday.

The deceased was identified as P Josna Amulya. Her father Prem Edwin (38) is a private tech firm employee, said the police. Edwin is a resident of Mappedu village in Chengalpattu district and Josna was a Class 4 student at a private school near her house.

Since it was a long weekend, Edwin along with his family of four, went to a resort along the coast in Mamallapuram.

“On Monday afternoon, Josna jumped into the pool while her father was on a phone call. Josna, who did not know swimming, began struggling to stay afloat. The others in the pool rushed in to rescue the girl,” said a police officer. The girl was pulled out of the pool and rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors there declared her dead on arrival.

Mamallapuram police registered a case and sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. An investigation is on.

