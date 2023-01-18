Direct train from Chennai to Bodinayakanur from Feb 19

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tourists heading to Munnar and Thekkady can now travel by train with the first direct train between Chennai and Bodinayakanur, one of the tourist attractions on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, to be introduced from February 19, thanks to the completion of gauge conversion on the 90-km Madurai-Bodi section.

Chennai-Madurai triweekly Super Fast Express has been extended up to Bodi with stoppages at Usilampatti, Andipatti and Theni, showed a railway document. The train, which was originally introduced as AC Express on November 3, 2017, was converted into super fast express in 2021.

The resumption of train services comes after the last stretch of the recently laid 15-km broad-gauge (BG) line between Theni and Bodi was cleared for operation following an inspection by the commissioner of railway safety (south). The 75-km BG line on Madurai-Theni section was thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 last year.

The 90-km railway line from Madurai to Bodi was built during the British era as a narrow gauge line and was converted into metre gauge in 1953-54. In January 2010, when the metre gauge line was dismantled, a pair of passenger trains were running between Madurai and Bodi to ferry cardamom, pepper and banana from Bodi.

According to KR Jeyapandiyan, Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee Member (DURCC), Madurai, passengers from Theni and surrounding areas have been deprived of direct train facilities to Chennai for more than 50 years.

“The triweekly express takes a detour via Karur, Salem and Jolarpettai increasing the travel time by 90 minutes to reach Chennai. At least 2,000 people travel from various parts of Theni district to Chennai daily. We wanted a daily train via Chord Line up to Tambaram.”

The Chennai-Madurai Super Fast express that arrives at Madurai at 7.10 am will reach Bodinayakanur at 10.35 am. The train will cover the 90-km new line in two hours and 20 minutes, showed the document.

The triweekly express operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Chennai and on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Madurai.

