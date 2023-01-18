Home States Tamil Nadu

Mitsubishi to set up AC plant in TN

With an initial annual capacity of 300,000 room air conditioner outdoor units, it will expand to 6.5 lakh units by December 2025.

Published: 18th January 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Japan Atomic Energy Agency have signed an MoU to participate in a next-generation nuclear energy project with TerraPower. (Photo | AP)

Mitsubishi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Japanese electronics major Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is setting up its first air conditioner and compressor factory in India in Tamil Nadu. The company will invest $222.5 million to establish the factory.

With an initial annual capacity of 300,000 room air conditioner outdoor units, it will expand to 6.5 lakh units by December 2025. The factory will be built on a 210,000 sq m site through its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric India. Local production is targeted to start in October 2025 and is expected to help the company meet growing demand in the Indian market, according to a press release from Mitsubishi. ENS

