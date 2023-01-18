Mitsubishi to set up AC plant in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Japanese electronics major Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is setting up its first air conditioner and compressor factory in India in Tamil Nadu. The company will invest $222.5 million to establish the factory.

With an initial annual capacity of 300,000 room air conditioner outdoor units, it will expand to 6.5 lakh units by December 2025. The factory will be built on a 210,000 sq m site through its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric India. Local production is targeted to start in October 2025 and is expected to help the company meet growing demand in the Indian market, according to a press release from Mitsubishi. ENS

