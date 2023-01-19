Deals signed for translating 365 books: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said publishers from several countries have signed Memorandums of Understanding for translating 365 books. He said the deals signed include 90 for translating books from Tamil to foreign languages, 60 for translating books from Tamil to other Indian languages, 170 for translating books from other languages to Tamil and 45 other languages to other languages.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Chennai International Book Fair that began on Monday, Stalin said the state government has allotted Rs 3 crore as translation grants and Rs 6 crore for conducting the book fair.He said Tamil Nadu has grabbed the attention of the world by its industrial development, organising Chess Olympiad and by conducting ATP Tennis Tournament after a long gap. Now, the state is drawing attention by publishing books.

“Periyar translated many books, including the Communist statements and books by Lenin during a time when the publishing industry was not developed. The state government is working hard to achieve our leaders’ dream of bringing the world to Tamil and taking Tamil to the world by conducting this international book fair,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said the state government has published a total of 173 books in the last one-and-a-half years. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation and Educational Services Corporation, medical books were also translated. “Besides, steps have been taken for translating Periyar Thoughts into 21 languages. The government has also published Tamil books in English, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. We are also planning to translate many books into Tamil,” he said.

The CM also urged the school education department to conduct the international book fair every year. “When quality books are translated, the language will also develop,” he said.He said writer S. Ramakrishnan wrote in a Tamil newspaper that translations of Tamil books into Indian and foreign languages were not accurate. “Tamil books should be translated into all languages if they are to become world literature,” he said.

Arrangements have been made at the fair to exchange book rights for publishers from all over the world, he added.Principal secretary of School Education Department Kakarla Usha delivered the vote of thanks following the welcome address by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ma Subramanian, Anbil Poyyamozhi, P Sekarbabu and many officials were present.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said publishers from several countries have signed Memorandums of Understanding for translating 365 books. He said the deals signed include 90 for translating books from Tamil to foreign languages, 60 for translating books from Tamil to other Indian languages, 170 for translating books from other languages to Tamil and 45 other languages to other languages. Addressing the closing ceremony of the Chennai International Book Fair that began on Monday, Stalin said the state government has allotted Rs 3 crore as translation grants and Rs 6 crore for conducting the book fair.He said Tamil Nadu has grabbed the attention of the world by its industrial development, organising Chess Olympiad and by conducting ATP Tennis Tournament after a long gap. Now, the state is drawing attention by publishing books. “Periyar translated many books, including the Communist statements and books by Lenin during a time when the publishing industry was not developed. The state government is working hard to achieve our leaders’ dream of bringing the world to Tamil and taking Tamil to the world by conducting this international book fair,” he said. The Chief Minister also said the state government has published a total of 173 books in the last one-and-a-half years. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation and Educational Services Corporation, medical books were also translated. “Besides, steps have been taken for translating Periyar Thoughts into 21 languages. The government has also published Tamil books in English, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. We are also planning to translate many books into Tamil,” he said. The CM also urged the school education department to conduct the international book fair every year. “When quality books are translated, the language will also develop,” he said.He said writer S. Ramakrishnan wrote in a Tamil newspaper that translations of Tamil books into Indian and foreign languages were not accurate. “Tamil books should be translated into all languages if they are to become world literature,” he said. Arrangements have been made at the fair to exchange book rights for publishers from all over the world, he added.Principal secretary of School Education Department Kakarla Usha delivered the vote of thanks following the welcome address by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ma Subramanian, Anbil Poyyamozhi, P Sekarbabu and many officials were present.