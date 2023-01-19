Home States Tamil Nadu

Byelection for Erode East seat will be held on Feb 27: Election Commission

Sources in the DMK alliance said that as per the poll pact, the seat would be given to the Congress and DMK would support the candidate.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/ERODE: The bypoll for Erode (East) assembly constituency will be held  on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.The seat fell vacant after the sudden demise of the 46-year-old E Thirumahan Everaa. Everaa, the great grandson of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy and son of Congress leader and former union minister EVKS Elangovan, had won the seat with a margin of 9,000 votes in 2021.It is the first bypoll for the 16th assembly of the state.

According to the ECI’s notification, filing of nominations for the bypoll would be allowed between January 31 and February 7. Scrutiny of nominations will be on February 8 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 10.

Sources in the DMK alliance said that as per the poll pact, the seat would be given to the Congress and DMK would support the candidate. The ruling alliance exuded confidence that its candidate would win the seat with a bigger vote share.

The AIADMK camp, meanwhile, is tight-lipped over seat allocation. In the 2021 election, the seat was allotted to former union minister GK Vasan-led TMC (M) but the party lost the poll to the Congress candidate.

Corporation Commissioner K Sivakumar has been appointed as the electoral officer for the constituency. Speaking to reporters, Sivakumar said, “Political parties have been asked to cover their advertisements across the constituency.  Statues of leaders will be wrapped up. Appointment of election officers will be done on Thursday.” 

“Verification of EVM will begin on Thursday. Steps will be taken to conduct free and fair election,” Sivakumar said. Officials said model code of conduct has come into force after the announcement of the poll date. “All areas under the constituency were brought under surveillance. Returning officer and collector H Krishnanunni will issue orders in consultation with officials.”  The alliance between DMK and Congress is strong in TN. DMK will work hard to win the seat irrespective of who contesting, said Housing Minister S Muthuswamy.

A  meet was held on behalf of the AIADMK of Erode Urban District last week. Sources said EPS-led AIADMK may want to field its candidate directly. “The AIADMK began poll work in advance under t district secretary KV Ramalingam,” sources said.

