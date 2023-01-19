Home States Tamil Nadu

Flower show at Karaikal Carnival a crowd puller

An array of flowers and umbrellas up for sale and selfie points occupied the flower exhibition venue on Wednesday.

Flower exhibition venue at Karaikal Carnival | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Fragrance of flowers pervaded the air at the indoor stadium here as hundreds of varieties of flowers and over thirty thousand ornamental plants were put on display as part of of the Karaikal Carnival which entered its fourth and last day on Wednesday. The flower exhibition was organised by the agriculture and farmers' welfare department.

An array of flowers and umbrellas up for sale and selfie points occupied the flower exhibition venue on Wednesday. Sources said most of the flowers up for display were produced at the horticulture nursery in Mathur. Flowers from other states, too, formed part of the show.

Further, pavilions were set up to promote union and state government schemes,creating awareness of organic farming.

The district administration and Puducherry Tourism Department jointly organised the carnival after a seven-year hiatus along the side of Pongal celebrations from January 15 to 18. Intended to boost local business and improve tourism, the carnival assumed the posture of an instant crowd puller.

Meanwhile, a pavilion set up by the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA)
wing of the Agriculture Department marked the 'International Year of Millets'. Mannequins were adorned with millets and glasses were designed with millet 'kolams' in front of the pavilion, while wall paintings depicted the importance of millet consumption.

Also, electric lights with over 4,000 glass bottles created a nocturnal ambience.The visitors lauded the organises for their efforts.

