Man detained for forcing wife to undergo home-birth 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Police detained a man from Thideer Nagar for questioning on Wednesday after he allegedly forced his wife to deliver their baby at home itself. Later, police admitted the woman, Ramzan Begum (22), to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and she gave birth to a baby girl. Both the child and mother are in good health.



According to officials, details of Begum's pregnancy were earlier registered at the urban primary health centre in Thideer Nagar. "However, her husband, Bazeer, was adamant that she should give birth at home. He also shifted her to Iyyanar Nagar in Poonthottam without informing anyone. Repeated attempts by health officials to counsel Bazeer went in vain," they added. He also allegedly issued threats to the health officials who approached him.



In this situation, Begum's mother on Wednesday raised an alert to corporation health officer Dr S Vinoth Kumar that her daughter was going into labour and that she was confined to the house. Based on a complaint from Kumar, police detained Bazeer and sent Begum to GRH.

MADURAI: Police detained a man from Thideer Nagar for questioning on Wednesday after he allegedly forced his wife to deliver their baby at home itself. Later, police admitted the woman, Ramzan Begum (22), to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and she gave birth to a baby girl. Both the child and mother are in good health.According to officials, details of Begum's pregnancy were earlier registered at the urban primary health centre in Thideer Nagar. "However, her husband, Bazeer, was adamant that she should give birth at home. He also shifted her to Iyyanar Nagar in Poonthottam without informing anyone. Repeated attempts by health officials to counsel Bazeer went in vain," they added. He also allegedly issued threats to the health officials who approached him.In this situation, Begum's mother on Wednesday raised an alert to corporation health officer Dr S Vinoth Kumar that her daughter was going into labour and that she was confined to the house. Based on a complaint from Kumar, police detained Bazeer and sent Begum to GRH.