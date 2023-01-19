Home States Tamil Nadu

Only 2.1% TN youth getting selected for central govt jobs: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhanidhi Stalin distributing guides to job aspirants after inaugurating the free coaching centre for competitive examinations | R Satish Bau

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inaugurating a free coaching centre for competitive examination, established by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development and Employment and Training departments here on Wednesday, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin said only 2.1% of job seekers from the state are getting selected to central government jobs.

Udhayanidhi said steps have been taken to establish guidance centres in all districts to enable the students and youth of the state get jobs in government and private sectors. “So far, more than 1,000 job fairs have been conducted in the state, and around 1.12 lakh youth were given jobs through fairs. Steps are being taken to provide jobs to 1.5 lakh youth within May,” he said, adding job fairs for the physically challenged are also being conducted in all districts.

The minister said a total of 11 ITIs have been established in the state in the last one-and-a-half years, and high-tech training is being provided in all ITIs following an MoU inked with TATA consultancy service.”For this, the government has allocated Rs 2,800 core,” he said.

On the interest of youth towards competitive examinations, the minister said, “Our students are showing interest only in Group 1 and Group 2 exams, rather than the union government competitive examinations such as UPSC and others. Only 2.1% of persons are getting selected from Tamil Nadu in union government jobs,” he said.

He further said an auditorium having a capacity to accommodate 2,000 persons will be constructed at Presidency College at a cost of Rs 64 crore.Later, Udhanidhi distributed guides to job aspirants, and opened a book fair for competitive examination.Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, CV Ganesan was present.

