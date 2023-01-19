Home States Tamil Nadu

Rock-painting study could reveal new cultural trends: Expert

The white rock paintings found in Sanjeevi hills portray a man standing with weapons and a man sitting on a bison.

Published: 19th January 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: An archaeology expert from the district has sought the State Archaeological department to consider researching the presence of rock paintings near burial sites citing that they hold the potential to unearth a new trend or cultural sequence.

According to B Kandasamy, archaeologist and Assistant Professor of History at Rajapalayam Raju’s College,  a 3,000-year-old white rock painting was found on Sanjeevi Hills along with an urn burial site located on the slope of the hills. This kind of establishment--with rock paintings alongside burial sites--is present in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. “Research on this would help us understand the coherence among the establishments in the districts and further unearth a new trend or cultural sequence,” he added.

The white rock paintings found in Sanjeevi hills portray a man standing with weapons and a man sitting on a bison. The paintings consist of contours of animals and humans, of two or three humans dancing, and of a fight between humans. Of all these, the depiction of animals appears more than humans. It was also observed that the rock paintings must have been drawn during different eras. There are also triangular patterns and symbols in the paintings.

Kandasamy further said the culture of the people living in the society could be inferred from the paintings and the place of selection of the rocks has also been looked into. “It is also evident that people had lived in the area. Since the rock painting is located on a slope, it has endured minor defacing due to weather conditions,” he said, adding that the conservation of this rock painting and declaring the site for archaeological tourism can further spread awareness on antiquity among people.

What are the paintings about
White rock paintings found on Sanjeevi hills portray a man standing with weapons and a man sitting on a bison. The paintings consist of contours of animals and humans, and of a fight between humans

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp