Rock-painting study could reveal new cultural trends: Expert

VIRUDHUNAGAR: An archaeology expert from the district has sought the State Archaeological department to consider researching the presence of rock paintings near burial sites citing that they hold the potential to unearth a new trend or cultural sequence.

According to B Kandasamy, archaeologist and Assistant Professor of History at Rajapalayam Raju’s College, a 3,000-year-old white rock painting was found on Sanjeevi Hills along with an urn burial site located on the slope of the hills. This kind of establishment--with rock paintings alongside burial sites--is present in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. “Research on this would help us understand the coherence among the establishments in the districts and further unearth a new trend or cultural sequence,” he added.

The white rock paintings found in Sanjeevi hills portray a man standing with weapons and a man sitting on a bison. The paintings consist of contours of animals and humans, of two or three humans dancing, and of a fight between humans. Of all these, the depiction of animals appears more than humans. It was also observed that the rock paintings must have been drawn during different eras. There are also triangular patterns and symbols in the paintings.

Kandasamy further said the culture of the people living in the society could be inferred from the paintings and the place of selection of the rocks has also been looked into. “It is also evident that people had lived in the area. Since the rock painting is located on a slope, it has endured minor defacing due to weather conditions,” he said, adding that the conservation of this rock painting and declaring the site for archaeological tourism can further spread awareness on antiquity among people.

