Home States Tamil Nadu

Traders urge TN to withdraw recent amendments to GST circular

In the absence of this circular's implementation, tax officials are behaving as tax collectors instead of tax administrators and levying higher penalties against the provisions, the release read.

Published: 19th January 2023 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry has requested Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy to withdraw the recent amendments to the GST Circular and implement former State Commissioner of Commercial Taxes TV Somanathan's Circular dated May 31, 2019, regarding the roving squad functions. The members have also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to form a State GST council comprising trade representatives.

President of the chamber S Rethinavelu, in a release, expressed strong opposition to the amendments issued by the Commercial Taxes Department on January 10 this year, which directed the roving squad to levy a maximum penalty of double tax on goods as per Section 129 of the GST Act, even for errors not involving any tax evasion, during inspection of goods vehicles.

"The circular issued in 2019 by Somanathan, who is at present the union finance secretary, gave detailed protocol to be adopted by roving squad officers while intercepting and inspecting goods vehicles. The circular prescribed lesser penalties for errors other than tax evasion, insisting that innocent taxpayers should not be confronted with unpleasant and unfriendly actions from the department. We demand that this circular be implemented in its entirety," Rethinavelu said.

In the absence of this circular's implementation, tax officials are behaving as tax collectors instead of tax administrators and levying higher penalties against the provisions, the release read. "Adding insult to injury, the state has now amended the circular. Provisions of levying lesser penalty have been deleted and a maximum penalty of 200% of the tax amount has been prescribed for non-tax evasive error, even when the consignment is accompanied by tax invoice and a valid e-way bill showing sufferance of tax," the chamber president added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp