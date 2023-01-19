US sanctions hit medicine, food availability in Cuba: Aleida Guevara

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The availability of medicines and food items are badly affected by the economic sanctions imposed by the US on Cuba, said Dr Aleida Guevara, human and child rights activist and daughter of Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara.

Speaking at a college in the city on Wednesday, Aleida said embargo on medicines is extraordinarily difficult. “Eight out of the 10 newly introduced medicines have US patents. Due to the blockade, Cuba is not able to acquire those medicines. If I have a child with a serious illness, and only that medicine can save the child, then I have to find five intermediaries to get that.”

Responding to a question from the audience, she listed out important characteristics of the Cuban healthcare system. “First it’s completely free, and we are not allowed to practice medicine privately,” she said.

Dr Aleida Guevara said due to lack of availability of medicines, Cuba is looking for alternative medicines and treatments including homeopathy, acupuncture and Indian traditional medicine.“The US is taking away our right to do business,” she added.

Dr Aleida was later felicitated by CPI(M) leaders at the party office. VCK President Thirumavalavan and others were present on the occasion.Thirumavalavan introduced Rajiv assassination convict Perarivalan to her, saying he was wrongfully convicted.Later in the evening, she spoke at a public meeting organised by CPI (M).

