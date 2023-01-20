Home States Tamil Nadu

32 illegal foreigners in Perur: Police

The people were instructed to furnish the documents immediately.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:34 AM

Police

Express Illustration.

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police identified 32 foreign nationals staying in rented houses in Perur without submitting the Form-C declaration under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Rules. It was identified by police during the doorstep verification held over a week. The people were instructed to furnish the documents immediately. If a foreign resident fails to submit the declaration, their stay is considered illegal and a fine or five years of imprisonment maybe imposed on them, even a ban on entering the country again.

A few days ago, a woman from France was found staying in a rental house in Alandurai without submitting the declaration form, following which police had started the drive to identify more such people in Alandurai, Semmedu, Narasipuram and Karunya Nagar, which fall under the limits of Alandurai and Karunya Nagar police stations on January 9, which have more number of foreign footfalls.

The drive was then extended to other police station limits in Madukkarai, KG Chavadi, Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu and Vadavalli.Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan said, “We are now carrying out the drive in Pollachi, Valparai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karumathampatti and Mettupalayam. This is an awareness drive.  If anyone is found to have violated the norms, we will advise them as to what to do. If the violation continues, we will take action against them.”

