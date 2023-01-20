Home States Tamil Nadu

Brick kilns not functioning in Thadagam: Govt

The bench, then, stayed operation of the order of the commissioner and directed him to file a report on the issue.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

A brick kiln in Kendrapara district. Representational Image

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore district collector on Thursday informed a special bench of Madras High Court dealing with forest offence related matters that none of the closed brick kilns in the district was allowed to resume operations.The submission was made before the bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy when the petitions relating to illegal operation of brick kilns at Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district came up for hearing.

“No brick kilns has started operating or functioning but complaints have been received that a few kiln owners started transporting already manufacturing bricks based on the order of the commissioner of geology and mining after paying the first installment of penalty.  Subsequent to the orders of the court, the RDO and Tahsildar of Coimbatore North and the Police Inspector of Thadagam were instructed to take action prevent fresh manufacturing or transportation of already manufactured bricks from the kilns,” said a status report filed through Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran stated.The matter related to resumption of operations of 177 brick kilns that were closed due to illegalities.

During the last hearing, the petitioners informed the court that certain kilns resumed operations following an order passed by the commissioner of geology and mining by paying part of a fine amount.The bench, then, stayed operation of the order of the commissioner and directed him to file a report on the issue.On Thursday, when the AAG pointed out that the southern bench of national green tribunal (NGT) too is seized of the same matter, the bench allowed the NGT to further proceed and dispose; and until then the stay would continue. The bench rejected the plea made by the counsels for the kiln owners for allowing them to transport already manufactured bricks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Thadagam Brick kiln
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp