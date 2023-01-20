Congress cadre urge centre to recall Guv RN Ravi

THOOTHUKUDI: Urging the union government to recall Governor RN Ravi, the Thoothukudi town district Congress party held a protest in front of Kamaraj college on Thursday.
The Congress cadre, headed by Congress town district president CS Muralitharan, raised slogans condemning the governor and alleged that he has been acting against the interest of Tamils and the welfare of Tamil Nadu. Ravi has been speaking against the constitution and the state government, they said while urging the Centre to recall him.
Muralitharan said the BJP party has been using governors as tools to disturb the non-BJP-ruled states, especially those where they cannot win by cashing voters or horse trade with the elected members of the legislative assembly. "The governor took a step back in the Tamilagam row, only after taking severe condemnation from the Tamils, which proved him wrong. He is sitting over 15 bills, including a bill banning online rummy that was passed by the state government, which has been affecting the welfare of the state. So far, 34 persons have died by suicide over losing money in online rummy," he noted.
Tamil Nadu Congress committee vice president APCV Shanmugam, Mahila Congress president Dhanalaskhmi, and other functionaries were present.
