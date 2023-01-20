Dip in murder cases in Krishnagiri last year: SP

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri recorded a dip in murder cases last year than in 2021, SP Saroj Kumar Thakur said on Thursday. Addressing media, he said 66 murder cases were reported in 2021,and the number came down to 50 last year. “Out of 50 murder cases, accused in 49 cases have been arrested, in one case reported in Hosur HUDCO police limit, the deceased could not be identified because only the torso was found. Murder cases will be further reduced this year.

A total of 77% of criminal cases were solved last year as against the 87 % in 2021. As for crime against women and children, 181 cases were reported of which charge sheet was filed on 118 cases last year, whereas 186 cases were reported and charge sheet filed in 127 cases in 2021, the top police officer said.

To reduce children in conflict with the law (CCL) in the district, a meeting of parents and juveniles will be conducted across five police sub-divisions on Friday, he added.Six police station limits - Kaveripattinam, Shoolagiri, Krishnagiri taluk, Hosur Town, HUDCO and SIPCOT - have been identified as red zone and special teams will be deployed to manage traffic and reduce accidents, the SP said.

