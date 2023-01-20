Global experts to power up TN’s green hydrogen policy at World Economic Forum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s green-hydrogen policy, announced in the Assembly last year, may be taking shape at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.According to sources, eminent panellists from global energy industry would be sharing ideas on the proposed policy at a roundtable titled “Tamil Nadu: A Green Ecosystem for Investments in Clean Energy Supply Chain’’ at Tamil Nadu Lounge on Thursday. “It will be a closed door session,” sources told TNIE. Consultations are being held with stakeholders like Greenko, National Thermal Power Corporation and Inox Group.

Earlier, TN’s spectacular industrial growth and its emergence as a global manufacturing hub was highlighted at the global podium in Davos by Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu, who was invited by World Economic Forum to share the growth of TN’s economy.

Speaking before top CXOs at WEF, the minister highlighted how TN became South Asia’s first and only Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB). He also highlighted TN’s strong economy and high-growth industrial ecosystem as a bulwark of resilience in the face of global supply chain headwinds. This also comes as many companies that had set up manufacturing base in TN are using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning or Internet of Things.

Earlier, TN’s participation at WEF’s Annual Meeting 2023 at Davos began with the official inauguration of the Tamil Nadu Lounge at Promenade 73, Davos, by Thangam Thenarasu. The lounge has since attracted many global investors and industry leaders keen to know more about investing in TN.

With a larger high-powered delegation representing Tamil Nadu this year, the state’s participation brought more valuable insights and information to investors looking to invest in TN. A crucial aspect of TN’s investment promotion push at Davos this year is a series of meetings with key leaders of governments around the world, government agencies and their representatives to explore fundamental investor interest in their respective countries.

Apart from the state hosting the second edition of advanced manufacturing session, the focus is also on research and development and global capability centres (GCCs). These are the technology centres of foreign companies in India with a considerable degree of autonomy.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, who is also the part of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s economic advisory board and is participating at the event, highlighted how TN Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, the state power distribution company, was incurring losses and how the incumbent government was trying to inculcate confidence among new power producers by reducing the losses by setting up a sub committee under Arvind Subramanian, an Indian economist and the former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India. Industries Secretary S Krishnan highlighted that TN rolled out research and development, fintech and life-science policies.

