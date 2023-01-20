Coimbatore airport director orders probe into bias plaint

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: V Senthil Valavan, Director of the Coimbatore international airport, has ordered an inquiry into a complaint that passengers are being discriminated based on their identity and subjected to selective checking by security personnel.

He clarified on the issue on Thursday, four days after actress Sanam Shetty took to social media and said when she was moving along with two persons who were wearing skullcaps, a security guard intercepted them and checked their belongings. “There were around 190 passengers waiting to travel to Chennai. However, we were singled out for random checking due to our appearance. It is discrimination,” she said.

