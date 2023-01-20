Provide Rs 1,20,000 as compensation to SC victim: Evidence 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The executive director of a human rights organisation, Evidence, has sought Rs 1,20,000 as compensation for SC members who were allegedly attacked by caste Hindus during the manju virattu at Vadugapatti on January 16. In a statement, Evidence's executive director A Kathir said there was a scuffle between caste Hindus and members of the SC community during the event.

"Though police registered a case against both the communities, two caste Hindus attempted to kill two SC children by pouring kerosene. The fact-finding team of Evidence found that caste Hindus pelted stones at SC members, including a pregnant woman. In response, they also pelted stones at the caste Hindus. However, there was discrimination in filing the case," he said, urging the police to arrest all caste Hindus who were involved in the issue and register a case on the police personnel under sections of the SC/ST act who failed to discharge their duty on time. Stating that the police had failed to register a case under Section 307 on the accused who poured kerosene on SC children, Kathir said the fake cases filed on SC community members should be withdrawn.

