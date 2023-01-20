Home States Tamil Nadu

Provide Rs 1,20,000 as compensation to SC victim: Evidence 

In a statement, Evidence's executive director A Kathir said there was a scuffle between caste Hindus and members of the SC community during the event.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The crime spree included an ATM van heist by Domnic, a driver of a cash management service, who stole Rs 1.37 crore on November 23 and was caught within a week.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The executive director of a human rights organisation, Evidence, has sought Rs 1,20,000 as compensation for SC members who were allegedly attacked by caste Hindus during the manju virattu at Vadugapatti on January 16. In a statement, Evidence's executive director A Kathir said there was a scuffle between caste Hindus and members of the SC community during the event.

"Though police registered a case against both the communities, two caste Hindus attempted to kill two SC children by pouring kerosene. The fact-finding team of Evidence found that caste Hindus pelted stones at SC members, including a pregnant woman. In response, they also pelted stones at the caste Hindus. However, there was discrimination in filing the case," he said, urging the police to arrest all caste Hindus who were involved in the issue and register a case on the police personnel under sections of the SC/ST act who failed to discharge their duty on time. Stating that the police had failed to register a case under Section 307 on the accused who poured kerosene on SC children, Kathir said the fake cases filed on SC community members should be withdrawn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp