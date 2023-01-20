Home States Tamil Nadu

Three killed, several injured in blasts at cracker units

CM announces Rs 3 lakh solatium to kin of deceased in Keelthiruthangal accident

Published: 20th January 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged sheds at the cracker unit at Keelthiruthangal near Sivakasi | Express

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three people were killed while several were injured in two separate accidents at firecracker units at Keelthiruthangal near Sivakasi and Kanajampatti in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.The incident at Keelthiruthangal took place around 11 am when G Ravi (60) was mixing chemicals in a room at the unit. He died on the spot, while co-worker A Samuvel Jeyaraj (46), who was about to enter the room during the accident, sustained injuries and was shifted to Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The unit is owned by Krishnamoorthy. Sivakasi East Police are probing the case.  

In the incident at Kanajampatti, around 3.30 pm, Munneswari (35) and Shankar (65) - were killed and several people including Gurusamy (60), Murugan (52), Thangaraj (49), Jeyaraj (70) and Mariappan (41) sustained burn injuries. It happened when the y were reportedly engaged in making fancy crackers. The injured were admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital and GRH in Madurai for treatment. The unit is owned by Mariappan. Vembakottai.

