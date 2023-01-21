AIADMK, Congress likely to field veterans in Erode bypoll

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: The AIADMK and Congress are likely to field veterans as candidates in the bypoll in Erode East constituency. AIADMK sources in Erode said: “District secretary and former minister KV Ramalingam has expressed his desire to contest. Many in the party believe that he will be a strong contender. At the same time, KS Thennarasu, a well-known person in the constituency and former MLA, has also expressed his desire to contest.”

Speaking to TNIE, Thennarasu admitted that he was willing to contest the by-poll. “I have expressed my desire to contest from Erode East, but will abide by the decision taken by the leadership.” The Congress will likely field senior leader and father of Thirumagan Everaa, EVKS Elangovan, or his younger brother.

“Most people prefer Elangovan to contest from Erode East. If he declines the offer because of his health , his younger son Sanjay Sampath (42), brother of Thirumagan, is likely to be fielded,” said KN Badshah, vice president of TNCC Erode district minority wing.

Meanwhile, DMK strongmen and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy expressed confidence that Congress will win the bypoll. “We are saying this based on the works being done in Erode. After the DMK came to power, we have taken up many pending works, and completed a few. Two temporary bus stands are being built. The existing bus stand is being upgraded. We have started the ground work and our prospects are bright.”

