Anna University’s engineering books in Tamil to be out soon

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The textbooks of the new engineering syllabus introduced by Anna University will soon be available in Tamil language. University’s Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology has already started the work of translating English engineering books into Tamil.

As part of the first phase, the centre has completed the translation of 8 books of first year undergraduate engineering courses, and 11 books of first year diploma courses. It will soon start the work of translating second year engineering books.

This time, the translation work will be carried out on a bigger scale. As many as 42 books of second year undergraduate engineering programme, and 46 books of second year diploma courses will be translated.

A team of 176 translators and reviewers have been identified by the university to work on the project.

To ensure that the translation work is appropriate and proper, a one-day orientation programme for the translators and reviewers was organised jointly by Anna University and AICTE on Friday. “We plan to complete the second phase within two months,” said Director, Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology, and coordinator of the project, P Umamaheswari,

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Technical Book Writing in regional language scheme has given the project to Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology of Anna University, said varsity officials.

“The AICTE will provide `1 crore fund to Anna University for the translation project,” said a varsity official. The translated content will be available in the Anna University library in physical and digital format, and also on an open portal. Any student interested to learn about their engineering course subject in regional language can easily access the content.

CHENNAI: The textbooks of the new engineering syllabus introduced by Anna University will soon be available in Tamil language. University’s Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology has already started the work of translating English engineering books into Tamil. As part of the first phase, the centre has completed the translation of 8 books of first year undergraduate engineering courses, and 11 books of first year diploma courses. It will soon start the work of translating second year engineering books. This time, the translation work will be carried out on a bigger scale. As many as 42 books of second year undergraduate engineering programme, and 46 books of second year diploma courses will be translated. A team of 176 translators and reviewers have been identified by the university to work on the project. To ensure that the translation work is appropriate and proper, a one-day orientation programme for the translators and reviewers was organised jointly by Anna University and AICTE on Friday. “We plan to complete the second phase within two months,” said Director, Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology, and coordinator of the project, P Umamaheswari, The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Technical Book Writing in regional language scheme has given the project to Centre for Development of Tamil in Engineering and Technology of Anna University, said varsity officials. “The AICTE will provide `1 crore fund to Anna University for the translation project,” said a varsity official. The translated content will be available in the Anna University library in physical and digital format, and also on an open portal. Any student interested to learn about their engineering course subject in regional language can easily access the content.