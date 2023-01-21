Home States Tamil Nadu

Elementary education wing creates app to track court cases

The cases include disputes related to the appointment of teachers in aided schools and promotions for teachers among others.

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The elementary education directorate under the school education department has introduced an application to track the progress of over 4,000 court cases filed against it over the years. The application will help the directorate avoid contempt of court and file appeals in the higher courts on time if necessary, said officials.

The details of over 4,000 cases against the directorate  has been uploaded on the app named ‘Legal Management System’. The cases include disputes related to the appointment of teachers in aided schools and promotions for teachers among others.

“The details of the cases are uploaded by 841 block education officers (BEOs), and are overseen by district education officers (elementary) and also by a team at the state level. All of them have been given user ids and passwords to access the application.

After receiving feedback from the officials using the application, changes have been made to make it more user-friendly,” said an official who is part of the team at the state level. The app will also help reduce the cases, as the grievances could be solved if the petitions are genuine.

“Soon, the application will be extended to other wings of the school education department, and details of all the cases will be uploaded in it to create a full-fledged case tracking system for the department,” added the officials.

