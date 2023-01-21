GH employee dismissed for receiving bribe

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A contract worker of the Government Hospital in Arupukottai was dismissed for receiving a bribe, based on the orders of Health Minister Ma Subramaniam. According to sources, based on complaints received from the public, some of the employees at the treatment units of the hospital had been receiving bribes from patients.

After a sudden inspection carried out in various sections, including the out-patient unit, in-patient unit, X-ray unit and maternity unit, by a team led by Joint Director of Health Services Dr N Murugavel, it was revealed that a daily wage hospital employee working at an in-patient ward had been bribing patients for distributing admission slips. The sleuths also conducted an inquiry among the in-patients on the day. Based on the findings, the joint director dismissed the employee with immediate effect.

