Home States Tamil Nadu

GH employee dismissed for receiving bribe

A contract worker of the Government Hospital in Arupukottai was dismissed for receiving a bribe, based on the orders of Health Minister Ma Subramaniam.

Published: 21st January 2023 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A contract worker of the Government Hospital in Arupukottai was dismissed for receiving a bribe, based on the orders of Health Minister Ma Subramaniam. According to sources, based on complaints received from the public, some of the employees at the treatment units of the hospital had been receiving bribes from patients.

After a sudden inspection carried out in various sections, including the out-patient unit, in-patient unit, X-ray unit and maternity unit, by a team led by Joint Director of Health Services Dr N Murugavel, it was revealed that a daily wage hospital employee working at an in-patient ward had been bribing patients for distributing admission slips. The sleuths also conducted an inquiry among the in-patients on the day. Based on the findings, the joint director dismissed the employee with immediate effect. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp