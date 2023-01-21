Kumbhabhisekham to see flower shower by helicopter

MADURAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment PK Sekar Babu said, for the very first time, flower showers will be done on the kumbams through helicopter in Thandauthapanni Murugan temple Kumbhabhisekham in Palani on January 27.
Ahead of Thandauthapanni Murugan temple Kumbhabhisekham in Palani on January 27, in the presence of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani, District Collector S Visakan, HR&CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment PK Sekar Babu inspected the preparatory works on Friday.
Addressing the media persons, Minister Sekar Babu said in view of Kumbhabhisekham, the preparatory works are in full swing. "As a part of Kumbhabhisekham works, five new toilets are being constructed by demolishing old toilets. Similarly, among the 69 shadow shops on the temple premises, 19 will be reconstructed. For the very first time, during Kumbhabhisekham, flower showers will be done on the kumbams by helicopter. So far, 47,000 pilgrims have registered to witness the event. Among them, 2,000 will be selected by randomisation. Apart from this, 6,000 VIP passes will be issued. A total of 90 havan kundams will be set up, of which, 33 will be for Lord Murugan alone," he said.
He further stated that in order to witness the Kumbhabhisekham across the state, programmes will be live-streamed on specific channels on Youtube. "As part of preparatory works, temporary hospitals, toilets, and drinking water facilities will be installed in places that expect the highest footfall of pilgrims in Palani. Over 20 officers including joint directors, assistant commissioners, and additional joint commissioners have been deployed exclusively to monitor the Kumbhabhisekham," he said.
"Following Agama rules, Tamil hymns will be sung during the Kumbhabhisekham. The second rope car project, which links Palani temple and Idumban temple, is under process. As many as 16 LED displays will be placed in Palani for the pilgrims to witness the Kumbhabhisekham," Minister Sekar Babu said.
