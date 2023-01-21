Mugavai Sangamam to commence from February 9 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: District Collector Johnny Tom Varghese released the special logo for 'Mugavai Sangamam', a book expo, which is to be held from February 9 to 19 at Ramanathapuram Raja High School school grounds. Inaugurating the event, he said the aim of the festival is to promote reading habits in today's society.



As many as 100 stalls will be set up in the book festival, which will have works of several famous authors. Special arrangements have been made for students to utilise the opportunity. Every day from 11 am to 4 pm, students from every institution in the district are invited to take part. Hundials have been provided in all government and government-aided schools so that students can save money for purchasing the books they feel are useful. College students can visit the book fair from 4 pm to 6 pm. Traditional programmes will be held every day from 5 pm to 7 pm, which will be followed by seminars from Tamil scholars till 8:30 pm. A traditional food festival and entertainment programmes for children will also be conducted.



For the benefit of the school and college students, workshops related to arts and crafts, literature competitions, direct interaction with famous writers, creation of children's literature, and face-to-face discussions with successful athletes, achievers in industry, and entrepreneurs will be held. A short film-making workshop will also be conducted.

