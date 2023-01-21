TNAU spot admissions on January 24

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will conduct spot admissions to fill vacant seats in UG on January 24. Dean (Agriculture) N Venkatesa Palanichamy told TNIE, “Following the admission counselling of UG courses of Agriculture and Horticulture last December, classes for the first year students have started from January 5.

After final counselling, around 800 general seats out of the total 4,689 seats, in both the courses are vacant in affiliated colleges. In order to fill the vacant seats, we will be conducting the spot admission in TNAU’ Coimbatore campus on January 24.

If seats still remain vacant, the second phase of spot admissions will be conducted on January 27. The number of vacant seats and colleges name list will be released officially within one or two days.” He pointed out that only 10% of seats are vacant in government colleges, which is not high.

According to a top official source, many undergraduate seats were not filled in private colleges due to various factors, including delay in admission and donation. As a result, some colleges have surrendered vacant seats to the TNAU to fill the seats in the current academic year.

Because of this, private college managements believe that students will join the courses under government quota as they will pay the fee fixed by the government. “Besides, TNAU has planned to conduct admissions for UG diploma courses in first week of February and notification will be released soon,” sources added.

