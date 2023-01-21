Two-tumbler system: Thiruma asks TN to appoint special panel

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday demanded Tamil Nadu government to appoint a special investigation commission to eradicate the two-tumbler system across the state.

Addressing the media at Thoothukudi airport, Thirumavalavan said the accused should be punished in the Vengaivayal village tank issue. "Discriminating violence is happening under the name of caste and religion, which needs to be stopped and controlled. Therefore, a separate intelligence team should be appointed. The two-tumbler system is still a reality in many parts of Tamil Nadu," he added.



Speaking on the Erode East constituency's by-poll election, he asserted that the congress candidate of the DMK alliance will win easily, adding that they will be working together to ensure it. He further said the DMK government should take action against the accused in the Thoothukudi Sterlite firing, as recommended by the one-man commission.

