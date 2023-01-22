Advanced cancer treating facility inaugurated at MMHRC

Home States Tamil Nadu

Compared to traditional cancer treatment systems, clear RT's enhanced picture clarity enables doctors to effectively see more and also moving tumours can be tracked and treated.

cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A tomotherapy facility with clear RT and Synchrony was inaugurated at Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre (MMHRC) in Madurai on Saturday. Dr S Gurushankar, Chairman of MMHRC, Dr Kirushna Kumar, head of the department of radiation oncology and other officials were present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Gurushankar said, "We are happy to introduce this latest equipment for radiation therapy in India that will create a transformation in the practice of cancer treatment. Tomotherapy is a type of cancer therapy in which radiation is aimed at a tumour from many different directions as the patient lies around the table. The radiation source in the machine rotates around the patient in a spiral pattern. It is one of the most ground-breaking developments in radiation in the history of cancer care."

Dr Kirushna Kumar said this facility helps to precisely target the size, shape and location of the patient's tumour, thereby reducing normal tissue dose by adjusting the radiation beam's size, shape and intensity. Compared to traditional cancer treatment systems, clear RT's enhanced picture clarity enables doctors to effectively see more and also moving tumours can be tracked and treated.

