CB-CID to bank on technology to investigate Vengaivayal caste atrocity case

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Even as CB-CID SP Thillainatarajan on Saturday visited Vengaivayal and held inquiries with villagers in connection with the water contamination case, officials pointed out advanced technologies and scientific methods are being employed in the probe, to keep track of suspects and shoot down any allegations of bias.

CB-CID DSP Palpandi, who is heading the investigation into the discovery of excrement in the village overhead tank (OHT) last month, accompanied the SP during his maiden visit to Vengaivayal. 55 people have been questioned so far, a senior investigating officer said. The team holds inquiries keeping in mind villagers’ convenience, such as mostly limiting it to after work hours.

Advanced technologies, including applications, are being used to assist the probe, such as to track suspects’ whereabouts in real time and to study their digital footprint.Tiruchy DIG Saravanasundar, who later met the CB-CID team in Pudukkottai, said: “It’s a challenging case. The CB-CID is taking a nuanced approach. The probe led by our special team would help them.”

DYFI members on Saturday staged a rally on Sathyamangalam-Vengaivayal Road demanding demolition of the OHT into which excrement was dumped. However, the police stopped them and called for a peace meeting. A total of 131 outfit members were later detained in a private wedding hall and released in the evening.

PUDUKKOTTAI: Even as CB-CID SP Thillainatarajan on Saturday visited Vengaivayal and held inquiries with villagers in connection with the water contamination case, officials pointed out advanced technologies and scientific methods are being employed in the probe, to keep track of suspects and shoot down any allegations of bias. CB-CID DSP Palpandi, who is heading the investigation into the discovery of excrement in the village overhead tank (OHT) last month, accompanied the SP during his maiden visit to Vengaivayal. 55 people have been questioned so far, a senior investigating officer said. The team holds inquiries keeping in mind villagers’ convenience, such as mostly limiting it to after work hours. Advanced technologies, including applications, are being used to assist the probe, such as to track suspects’ whereabouts in real time and to study their digital footprint.Tiruchy DIG Saravanasundar, who later met the CB-CID team in Pudukkottai, said: “It’s a challenging case. The CB-CID is taking a nuanced approach. The probe led by our special team would help them.” DYFI members on Saturday staged a rally on Sathyamangalam-Vengaivayal Road demanding demolition of the OHT into which excrement was dumped. However, the police stopped them and called for a peace meeting. A total of 131 outfit members were later detained in a private wedding hall and released in the evening.