Eight years on, Bharathi Nagar residents await basic infrastructure in Vellore

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Around 150 residents of Bharathi Nagar near Hathipura mosque in Vellore, have been incessantly awaiting basic amenities like roads and drinking water, for the past eight years.

The locality, which covers four streets, is home to 40 families. While some started living here in 2014 under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing scheme, others purchased a plot later. Since then, the area has lacked amenities including a drainage system, and designated areas to dispose of garbage. Residents submitted seven petitions regarding the lack of infrastructure to the Chief Minister's complaint cell but to no avail.

"I have been a resident of Bharathi Nagar for the past eight years. Over this period, four elections happened in which politicians promised to provide the necessary infrastructure for our area, but none have taken any action so far," said G Susila Paul (62). The lack of roads also affect the commute of residents. In 2017, her husband suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, she said. "I tried calling an ambulance. None of the drivers were willing to come to the area blaming bad roads. I couldn’t take my husband to a hospital and lost him."

The locality lacks drainage facilities leading to stagnation and breeding of mosquitoes. "Most of us fall ill during the monsoon. We informed our block development engineer but nothing changed," said A Hajira (32). The situation worsens during monsoons as sewage from the Hathipura mosque area flows directly to the roads in Bharathi Nagar, added other residents.

Children, too, need to travel five km daily to reach schools.

C Niveditha, president of Karukambathur village panchayat told TNIE, approval has been sanctioned for 32 water connections and a water-bound macadam road (WBM). Measurements for drainage have been calculated. The projects will be commenced after funds are allocated from the state.

VELLORE: Around 150 residents of Bharathi Nagar near Hathipura mosque in Vellore, have been incessantly awaiting basic amenities like roads and drinking water, for the past eight years. The locality, which covers four streets, is home to 40 families. While some started living here in 2014 under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing scheme, others purchased a plot later. Since then, the area has lacked amenities including a drainage system, and designated areas to dispose of garbage. Residents submitted seven petitions regarding the lack of infrastructure to the Chief Minister's complaint cell but to no avail. "I have been a resident of Bharathi Nagar for the past eight years. Over this period, four elections happened in which politicians promised to provide the necessary infrastructure for our area, but none have taken any action so far," said G Susila Paul (62). The lack of roads also affect the commute of residents. In 2017, her husband suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, she said. "I tried calling an ambulance. None of the drivers were willing to come to the area blaming bad roads. I couldn’t take my husband to a hospital and lost him." The locality lacks drainage facilities leading to stagnation and breeding of mosquitoes. "Most of us fall ill during the monsoon. We informed our block development engineer but nothing changed," said A Hajira (32). The situation worsens during monsoons as sewage from the Hathipura mosque area flows directly to the roads in Bharathi Nagar, added other residents. Children, too, need to travel five km daily to reach schools. C Niveditha, president of Karukambathur village panchayat told TNIE, approval has been sanctioned for 32 water connections and a water-bound macadam road (WBM). Measurements for drainage have been calculated. The projects will be commenced after funds are allocated from the state.