Home States Tamil Nadu

Food safety dept fines 31 street vendors for violating rules in Coimbatore

Sources revealed that around 95 shops were operating without obtaining the FSSAI certificate of the food safety department.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district food safety department officials held surprise inspections across the district and inspected a total of 278 street food vendors, and imposed a fine on 95 vendors for violating rules.After numerous complaints by the public and activists over the quality measures taken by the vendors, the department deployed seven teams of officials across the district to check the food prepared by the street food vendors. The inspection was held over the past few days. A total of 278 shops from across the district were inspected in the field survey.

Sources revealed that around 95 shops were operating without obtaining the FSSAI certificate of the food safety department. Besides, a total fine of Rs 62,000 has been collected from  31 shops for packing hot food items using plastic covers. Also, about 44 kg of perished and chemical-coloured food items worth Rs 9,620 were seized and destroyed by the officials.

The officials have warned that all food establishments must obtain a proper license from the department and must not pack hot food items in plastic covers. “The person handling the food must wear a head cover and hand gloves without fail. Food items should not be provided in old newspapers,” officials said.
The district collector has informed that the complaints regarding food quality can be reported through the food safety department’s WhatsApp number 9444042322.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food safety Coimbatore
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp