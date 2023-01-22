Home States Tamil Nadu

National assessment for NQAS certificate held at Munichalai UPHC

As of now, six UPHCs in Madurai corporation are awaiting the reports in 2023.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A two-member team conducted an inspection at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Munichalai of Madurai Corporation for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification on Saturday.

A team consisting of district immunisation officer from Karnataka Dr Jayanand and medical superintendent from Uttarpradesh Dr Anitha Chaurasia conducted the assessment on January 20 and 21 at the UPHC. Sources said the assessment was done on three levels--internal, state and national levels.

Dr Jayanand said, in their national-level assessment, they observed the cleanliness factor and other facilities in UPHC, and the reviews of staff and patients. "After compiling the report, it would be submitted to the union government. A minimum score of 70% or above should be achieved by the UPHCs to be granted the NQAS certification, which would help them improve the infrastructure development and the funding from the union government," he added.

As of now, six UPHCs in Madurai corporation are awaiting the reports in 2023. There are a total of 88 PHCs in the Madurai district, including 57 PHCs and 31 UPHCs, out of which, four centres (three PHCs and one UPHC) have already received their NQAS certifications.

The NQAS programme conducted by the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC), under the Union Ministry of health and family welfare, is a quality-based programme for the services rendered by all Health facilities (UPHC, PHC, CHC, GH, Medical college) in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp