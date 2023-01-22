National assessment for NQAS certificate held at Munichalai UPHC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A two-member team conducted an inspection at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Munichalai of Madurai Corporation for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification on Saturday.



A team consisting of district immunisation officer from Karnataka Dr Jayanand and medical superintendent from Uttarpradesh Dr Anitha Chaurasia conducted the assessment on January 20 and 21 at the UPHC. Sources said the assessment was done on three levels--internal, state and national levels.



Dr Jayanand said, in their national-level assessment, they observed the cleanliness factor and other facilities in UPHC, and the reviews of staff and patients. "After compiling the report, it would be submitted to the union government. A minimum score of 70% or above should be achieved by the UPHCs to be granted the NQAS certification, which would help them improve the infrastructure development and the funding from the union government," he added.



As of now, six UPHCs in Madurai corporation are awaiting the reports in 2023. There are a total of 88 PHCs in the Madurai district, including 57 PHCs and 31 UPHCs, out of which, four centres (three PHCs and one UPHC) have already received their NQAS certifications.

The NQAS programme conducted by the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC), under the Union Ministry of health and family welfare, is a quality-based programme for the services rendered by all Health facilities (UPHC, PHC, CHC, GH, Medical college) in the country.

