 No candidate yet, but DMK goes door to door to win Erode East

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Though the official candidate of Congress for the Erode East constituency is yet to be announced, DMK and its allies kick-started their election campaign on Saturday.Congress, an ally of DMK, has been given a chance again to contest in the seat that fell vacant after the demise of E Thirumahan Everaa. According to insiders, the national party is now focussing on candidate selection.

Sources close to Minister S Muthuswamy said, “In this by-election, the minister plans to make the candidate of the DMK alliance win with a big margin of votes. For this, he is working on different election strategies. It’s with this in mind that we have started the election campaign early. It will be a one-of-its-kind setback for the opposition.”

Housing and Urban Development Minister, S Muthuswamy, started campaigning near his house in Periyar Nagar in Erode. He campaigned along with TN Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru. Functionaries and volunteers of DMK and its allies were present.

Speaking to reporters, Minister S Muthuswamy said, “Thirumagan Evera has won a place in the hearts of the people of the constituency due to his loving nature. His death at a young age has caused great sympathy among the public. DMK is gradually fulfilling the promises made during the elections. Projects are being executed one after another even in the midst of a severe financial crisis.”

Both the ministers also undertook a door-to-door campaigning. A brochure printed with the logo of the Congress party was given to the voters.KN Nehru said, “We will work for the victory of the Congress candidate. We will fulfil our promises. If people make new demands, we will fulfil that also. Opposition parties will keep blaming the government. We are asking for votes based on our achievements in the last 18 months.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries said, “Though we have not yet started meeting the public, we have already started the election work.We organised two consultation meetings. Booth-wise consultation was held on Saturday. That is what is important. We will meet the voters soon.”

ERODE: Though the official candidate of Congress for the Erode East constituency is yet to be announced, DMK and its allies kick-started their election campaign on Saturday.Congress, an ally of DMK, has been given a chance again to contest in the seat that fell vacant after the demise of E Thirumahan Everaa. According to insiders, the national party is now focussing on candidate selection. Sources close to Minister S Muthuswamy said, “In this by-election, the minister plans to make the candidate of the DMK alliance win with a big margin of votes. For this, he is working on different election strategies. It’s with this in mind that we have started the election campaign early. It will be a one-of-its-kind setback for the opposition.” Housing and Urban Development Minister, S Muthuswamy, started campaigning near his house in Periyar Nagar in Erode. He campaigned along with TN Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru. Functionaries and volunteers of DMK and its allies were present. Speaking to reporters, Minister S Muthuswamy said, “Thirumagan Evera has won a place in the hearts of the people of the constituency due to his loving nature. His death at a young age has caused great sympathy among the public. DMK is gradually fulfilling the promises made during the elections. Projects are being executed one after another even in the midst of a severe financial crisis.” Both the ministers also undertook a door-to-door campaigning. A brochure printed with the logo of the Congress party was given to the voters.KN Nehru said, “We will work for the victory of the Congress candidate. We will fulfil our promises. If people make new demands, we will fulfil that also. Opposition parties will keep blaming the government. We are asking for votes based on our achievements in the last 18 months.” Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries said, “Though we have not yet started meeting the public, we have already started the election work.We organised two consultation meetings. Booth-wise consultation was held on Saturday. That is what is important. We will meet the voters soon.”