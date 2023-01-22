Home States Tamil Nadu

 No candidate yet, but DMK goes door to door to win Erode East

Ministers S Muthuswamy, KN Nehru hit road; AIADMK holds booth-level meetings

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers S Muthuswamy and KN Nehru during the door-to-door campaign at Erode East constituency on Saturday | Express

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Though the official candidate of Congress for the Erode East constituency is yet to be announced, DMK and its allies kick-started their election campaign on Saturday.Congress, an ally of DMK, has been given a chance again to contest in the seat that fell vacant after the demise of E Thirumahan Everaa. According to insiders, the national party is now focussing on candidate selection.

Sources close to Minister S Muthuswamy said, “In this by-election, the minister plans to make the candidate of the DMK alliance win with a big margin of votes. For this, he is working on different election strategies. It’s with this in mind that we have started the election campaign early. It will be a one-of-its-kind setback for the opposition.”

Housing and Urban Development Minister, S Muthuswamy, started campaigning near his house in Periyar Nagar in Erode. He campaigned along with TN Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru. Functionaries and volunteers of DMK and its allies were present.

Speaking to reporters, Minister S Muthuswamy said, “Thirumagan Evera has won a place in the hearts of the people of the constituency due to his loving nature. His death at a young age has caused great sympathy among the public. DMK is gradually fulfilling the promises made during the elections. Projects are being executed one after another even in the midst of a severe financial crisis.”

Both the ministers also undertook a door-to-door campaigning. A brochure printed with the logo of the Congress party was given to the voters.KN Nehru said, “We will work for the victory of the Congress candidate. We will fulfil our promises. If people make new demands, we will fulfil that also. Opposition parties will keep blaming the government. We are asking for votes based on our achievements in the last 18 months.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries said, “Though we have not yet started meeting the public, we have already started the election work.We organised two consultation meetings. Booth-wise consultation was held on Saturday. That is what is important. We will meet the voters soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Erode East Erode bypoll
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp