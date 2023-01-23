Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode bypoll: DMK forms committee for election works 

According to a press statement issued here by DMK, ministers KN Nehru, S Muthusamy, EV Velu, KKSSR Ramachandran,

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Hours after the Congress named the candidate for the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll, the ruling DMK constituted a committee on Sunday to carry out the election work in the assembly constituency. 

According to a press statement issued here by DMK, ministers KN Nehru, S Muthusamy, EV Velu, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thenarasu, TM Anbarasan, R Sakkarapani, MP Saminathan, V Senthilbalaji, SM Nasar, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, MPs Anthiyur Selvaraj, KRN Rajeshkumar MLAs Vasantham K Karthikeyan, T Udhayasuriyan, Salem R Rajendran, D Mathiazhagan, Y Prakash, K Selvaraj, IP Senthilkumar and other functionaries will feature in the committee.

It may be recalled that before the Congress party naming its candidate for the bypoll, the ministers in the DMK cabinet, KN Nehru and S Muthusamy had kick-started their campaign in the constituency on Saturday itself.

