Grant Rs 50 lakh to kin of jallikattu victim: AIADMK MLA to TN government

Speaking to media persons at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on Sunday, Anbalagan said,” There were many lapses.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

A bull and a tamer in action at Alanganallur jallikattu on Tuesday | k k sundar

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Palacode MLA KP Anbalagan of the AIADMK accused the district administration and organizers of Saturday’s jallikattu at Thadangam of failing to ensure safety of spectators and provide health services at the venue.

Speaking to media persons at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on Sunday, Anbalagan said,” There were many lapses. The district administration failed to provide proper security and medical facilities to both bulls, tamers and spectators. There was a severe lack of preparation.”

Anbalagan added that Srinivasan, father of the 14 year old Gokul, had said there was no medical team stationed in the venue. Further, Anbalagan demanded that the state government give solatium of `50 lakh and a government job to a member of Gokul’s family.

TAGS
jallikattu victim AIADMK
Comments

