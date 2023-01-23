Home States Tamil Nadu

Irked over waste on roads, Tiruchy residents start identifing litterbugs

We've been receiving complaints about littering in public places, and some residents have even shared details of the offenders, said a senior official.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Heaps of solid wastes

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Tired of waste being dumped in city streets at odd hours evading the corporation's cleanliness drive, city residents have finally stepped up for themselves to identify the people dumping waste and have begun sharing the information to the corporation's contact number.

Despite the corporation conducting special sanitation drives in major roads around the city and even considering installing CCTV cameras to identify people littering waste, the practice had continued unabated. "We've been receiving complaints about littering in public places, and some residents have even shared details of the offenders.

We've alerted our team and taken action against them. Last week, our team imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a commercial complex that carelessly dumped waste and debris in public places. We've directed our sanitation officials to continue this drive and impose a fine on the offenders. We request the public to share any details that will help us identify such incidents. We'll also maintain the confidentiality of those raising such issues with us," said a senior official.

Sources have credited the efforts taken by Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan for the recent changes. Ground level officials have said that the commissioner's out reach tactics have worked well with the city's residents, motivating them to take a stand against littering.

"Since the commissioner began conducting inspections at early morning hours at various streets, the waste has been getting cleared in most public places before 11 am. During such inspections, he also imposed fines on some tea stalls that were found carelessly disposing waste besides roads and open channels.

This regular inspection of the commissioner and his interaction with residents have gained their confidence and many people are providing information about littering," a sanitation official said. Residents who wish to inform the corporation about littering in their area can do so through the number 1800 102 1994, and through the WhatsApp number 83001 13000.

