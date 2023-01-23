Lured by riches, subscriber tries to rob Coimbatore-based vlogger

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A man from Puducherry was arrested for trying to rob a Coimbatore-based vlogger at gunpoint after being impressed by his luxurious lifestyle.

According to police, Anuraman (25), works as AC mechanic in Puducherry and is a subscriber of the YouTube channel run by vlogger Suhail. Suhail, who lives in Kuniyamuthur, has 19.6 lakh subscribers for his two channels. He had recently posted a video on his newly constructed house in Pichanur near Ettimadai, explaining the interiors and security features.

“Anuraman decided to rob Suhail after watching his videos, and boarded a bus to Coimbatore on Friday evening. He entered the house as he knew the security features from the video on Friday night and waited in the terrace for the whole night.

On Saturday, around 6.30 am, Suhail’s friend came to the terrace and Anuraman followed him into the house and threatened both Suhail and his friend with a knife and demanded valuables and money from him. But the two overpowered Anuraman, tied him with a rope and informed the police control room. We arrested Anuraman on Saturday evening following an inquiry,” police said.

