Home States Tamil Nadu

Lured by riches, subscriber tries to rob Coimbatore-based vlogger

A man from Puducherry was arrested for trying to rob a Coimbatore-based vlogger at gunpoint after being impressed by his luxurious lifestyle. 

Published: 23rd January 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Car thief, robber

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A man from Puducherry was arrested for trying to rob a Coimbatore-based vlogger at gunpoint after being impressed by his luxurious lifestyle. 

According to police, Anuraman (25), works as AC mechanic in Puducherry and is a subscriber of the YouTube channel run by vlogger Suhail.  Suhail, who lives in Kuniyamuthur, has 19.6 lakh subscribers for his two channels. He had recently posted a video on his newly constructed house in Pichanur near Ettimadai, explaining the interiors and security features.

“Anuraman decided to rob Suhail after watching his videos, and boarded a bus to Coimbatore on Friday evening. He entered the house as he knew the security features from the video on Friday night and waited in the terrace for the whole night.

On Saturday, around 6.30 am, Suhail’s friend came to the terrace and Anuraman followed him into the house and threatened both Suhail and his friend with a knife and demanded valuables and money from him. But the two overpowered Anuraman, tied him with a rope and informed the police control room. We arrested Anuraman on Saturday evening following an inquiry,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Coimbatore man tries to rob vlogger
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp