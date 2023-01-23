Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan national with Aadhaar held for gutka smuggling in Madurai

Though Rajesh claimed he is an Indian, he was talking in Sri Lankan Tamil. His address on the Aadhaar card led us to a lawyer, police said. 

Published: 23rd January 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Two persons, including a Sri Lankan national possessing an Aadhaar card, were arrested for smuggling 16.5 kg gutka in Madurai on Saturday. The suspects have been identified as S Kasi Visavanthan (41) of Thirumangalam and S Rajesh (31) from Sri Lanka, whose Aadhaar card claims he is from Krishnapuram of Madurai. 

The police said the smuggling incident came to light during a vehicle check at Palanganatham. “Though Rajesh claimed he is an Indian, he was talking in Sri Lankan Tamil. His address on the Aadhaar card led us to a lawyer, who has a history of helping Lankan refugees get into the country illegally. However, the lawyer claimed he is not aware of how the Lankan national got the Aadhaar card,” they added. 

The police said Rajesh obtained a driving licence by submitting fake documents. “Though he  later obtained a passport, he had lost it. He had approached Kasi, who also has a history of helping Lankan refugees enter the country,” they said. Subramaniyapuram police arrested the duo. They were later sent to prison.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar gutka Madurai
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp