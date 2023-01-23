Sri Lankan national with Aadhaar held for gutka smuggling in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two persons, including a Sri Lankan national possessing an Aadhaar card, were arrested for smuggling 16.5 kg gutka in Madurai on Saturday. The suspects have been identified as S Kasi Visavanthan (41) of Thirumangalam and S Rajesh (31) from Sri Lanka, whose Aadhaar card claims he is from Krishnapuram of Madurai.

The police said the smuggling incident came to light during a vehicle check at Palanganatham. “Though Rajesh claimed he is an Indian, he was talking in Sri Lankan Tamil. His address on the Aadhaar card led us to a lawyer, who has a history of helping Lankan refugees get into the country illegally. However, the lawyer claimed he is not aware of how the Lankan national got the Aadhaar card,” they added.

The police said Rajesh obtained a driving licence by submitting fake documents. “Though he later obtained a passport, he had lost it. He had approached Kasi, who also has a history of helping Lankan refugees enter the country,” they said. Subramaniyapuram police arrested the duo. They were later sent to prison.



