Tamil Nadu farmers request increase in procurement prices of paddy, sugarcane

Responding to them, Minister for Agriculture MRK Pannerselvam replied that DMK will fulfil the promises in the remaining tenure of three years.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  Attending the regional-level public hearing meeting at the collectorate on Sunday, several farmers requested ministers to increase the procurement prices for paddy and sugarcane. Minister for Agriculture MRK Pannerselvam, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani, Minister for Rural Development I Periysamy and District Collector S Visakan attended the meeting, held ahead of  the agriculture budget. A total of 31 farmers from the districts of Dindigul, Theni, Tiruchy, Karur and Tirupur were allowed to express their opinion.

They said DMK had promised in its election manifesto that the procurement price for sugarcane will be increased to Rs 4,000 per tonne and procurement price for paddy will be increased to Rs 2,500 per quintal, adding that farmers are facing difficulties. Responding to them, Minister for Agriculture MRK Pannerselvam replied that DMK will fulfil the promises in the remaining tenure of three years. Another farmer from Karur requested the ministers to provide technical guidance for value added products, such as drumsticks. They also urged the ministers to set up a research centre for goats and alleged that veterinary hospitals are not functioning properly.

Dindigul District Farmers Association President N Perumal said though the government raised Rs 10 of aavin milk sale price, the procurement price of milk was increased to just Rs 3 per litre. "Following this, farmers are selling their milk to private players. If it continues, Aavin will soon be closed down," he added.
 
Minister MRK Pannerselvam replied that the government is taking all sorts of efforts to get good prices for 'Glorisa superba' and marketing the farmers' produce. "After DMK assumed charge, farmers received the pending procurement amount of Rs 800 crore. Due to the financial crisis, Amaravati Sugar Mill is still not functioning," he said.
 
Minister for Rural Development I Periysamy said in order to safeguard the coconut farmers, the government may recommend coconut oil for all cooking purposes. It is only in Tamil Nadu that different types of oils are being used for different purposes whereas in Kerala, coconut oil is used," he added.

