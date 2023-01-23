TN academicians divided over granting students ‘period leave’

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The initiative by the Kerala government to provide menstrual leave for women students in all state run universities is being lauded by many, but academicians in the state are divided over the issue. While some say the move will provide immense relief to students who experience pain during their menstrual cycle, others feel that a special leave will unnecessarily put women in the spotlight and lead to increased gender bias, uncalled discrimination and could also raise questions over their capability.

V Vasanthi Devi, an educationist and former vice-chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, appreciated the move by the Kerala government and feels that Tamil Nadu should also consider implementing it in the state. “Definitely, women deserve menstrual leave. It is a fact that women go through a lot of trauma, be it mental or physical, during their period and I think introduction of period leave is the right way to deal with the issue head on,” said Vasanthi Devi, adding, “There should be no stigma attached to it, as every student, by the time they reach college are aware about women’s menstrual cycle. And if any stigma exists, it should be wiped out.”

However, V Bharathi Harishankar, vice-chancellor of Avinashilingam University, a women’s university, feels the issue is very complex and needs deeper analysis. “Before implementing period leave in the state, Tamil Nadu should wait and watch the impact, acceptability and success of the initiative in Kerala,” she said. “According to me, the period leave policy is quite ambigious.

For the women who experience discomfort due to various menstrual cycle-related issues it will be helpful, but I fear that such a leave policy could make women prone to subtle discrimination. It should not become another way of demotivating women that they need extra support and compensation,” said Harishankar.

She also stressed that instead of granting period leave, measures should be taken to find out the root cause of the problem and encourage open discussions about women’s health and menstruation hygiene in educational institutions and at workplaces to reduce stigma around these topics.

University of Madras women studies department head M Priyamvadha said it would not be proper to generalise the issue of menstrual pain. “It is important to understand that menstruation is not experienced in the same way by all women. Not every woman feels the same intensity of cramps and pain, so generalising the leave is not necessary. Also, disclosure of menstrual status to avail leave may not go well with a section of the students,” said Priyamvadha.

She said instead of normalizing period pain by introducing such a leave, women should be made aware about menstrual hygiene and encouraged to consult a doctor in times of need and measures should be taken to create appropriate facilities like clean toilets, sanitary pad dispensers and resting rooms to make educational institutes and workplace a better place for women.

