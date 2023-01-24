AIADMK our biggest ally, says K Annamalai, offers support 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Extending support to the AIADMK in the upcoming Erode East assembly by-elections, BJP state president K Annamalai said the party would make use of all its might to defeat the DMK-Congress alliance.

Speaking to press persons, Annamalai hailed the AIADMK as the biggest party in their alliance. On whether the BJP would field its candidate for the upcoming by-elections, Annamalai said the party might aspire to contest. “But we know our real strength. So, we would extend all our support to the AIADMK. Ruling parties, usually in by-elections, spend an enormous amount of money. So we need to field a candidate who can withstand it,” he said.

Further, taking a dig at HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Annamalai said the contributions to temples by devotees have been misused to buy snack items for bureaucrats. “Temple contributions should only be used for the welfare of the temple and not for other purposes,” he said.

Meanwhile, GK Vasan, the president of Tamil Manila Congress, on meeting with reporters in Pudukkottai, said his party would extend support to the candidate proposed by the AIADMK. “In politics, I always want good things to happen. The candidate (AIADMK) would soon turn out to be victorious since people have come to the realisation that the reign of the DMK is inefficient.”

Congress MP for Tiruchy, Su Thirunavukkarasu, said his party is bound to win the elections. “The Erode East seat was initially given to GK Vasan. But, now it has been taken away from him, either wilfully or by force. Confusion looms large in the AIADMK. So, we are confident of our victory,” the MP said.

