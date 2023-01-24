Boundary-marking efforts on to rejuvenate Pazhayar river

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Pazhayar river which has been marred by pollution and encroachment would soon spring back to life, courtesy selfless efforts of the members of the 'Namadhu Pazhayaru Rejuvenation Movement'. Pazhayar river which is part of the Kodayar river basin system lies on the eastern side of the district, and provides water for thousands of acres of paddy fields. Originating near Surulacode, the river snakes through around 35 km and confluences in the sea at Manakudi near Kanniyakumari. It is one of the major rivers in the district.



Movement Managing Trustee SR Sree Ram told TNIE that the river had begun to deteriorate due to encroachments and huge amounts of waste being let out into the river by several local bodies. This led to recurring floods which further caused damage to agriculture and properties.



"The movement's goal was to protect the river by marking its boundaries on either banks, and prevent dumping of wastes into it. So, it was necessary to digitize its boundary details and begin the restoration process. We are also creating awareness among the public about the significance of reviving the river back to its previous glory," he added. With assistance from District Collector M Arvind and other officials, the movement members installed 1,452 survey stones on either side of the river from Surulacode to North Thamaraikulam.



Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) works have also begun to mark the river boundaries. Chairman of the movement Y Siluvai Vasthian said they have finished associated works over a 13-km distance along the river. "Efforts should be taken to raze the encroachments after the boundary-marking is complete. The 11 check dams constructed across the river should also be restored," he added.



District Agriculture Production Committee Member P Chenbagasekara Pillai said Pazhayar river flows through Thovalai and Agastheeswaram taluks that comprise expansive paddy fields. In previous decades, the farmers used to cultivate paddy in three seasons depending on Pazhayar river water for irrigation. "But, the river has shrunk now leading to water entering paddy fields, roads and residential areas during heavy rains. The support of people is also essential to rejuvenate water bodies," Pillai said.

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Pazhayar river which has been marred by pollution and encroachment would soon spring back to life, courtesy selfless efforts of the members of the 'Namadhu Pazhayaru Rejuvenation Movement'. Pazhayar river which is part of the Kodayar river basin system lies on the eastern side of the district, and provides water for thousands of acres of paddy fields. Originating near Surulacode, the river snakes through around 35 km and confluences in the sea at Manakudi near Kanniyakumari. It is one of the major rivers in the district. Movement Managing Trustee SR Sree Ram told TNIE that the river had begun to deteriorate due to encroachments and huge amounts of waste being let out into the river by several local bodies. This led to recurring floods which further caused damage to agriculture and properties. "The movement's goal was to protect the river by marking its boundaries on either banks, and prevent dumping of wastes into it. So, it was necessary to digitize its boundary details and begin the restoration process. We are also creating awareness among the public about the significance of reviving the river back to its previous glory," he added. With assistance from District Collector M Arvind and other officials, the movement members installed 1,452 survey stones on either side of the river from Surulacode to North Thamaraikulam. Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) works have also begun to mark the river boundaries. Chairman of the movement Y Siluvai Vasthian said they have finished associated works over a 13-km distance along the river. "Efforts should be taken to raze the encroachments after the boundary-marking is complete. The 11 check dams constructed across the river should also be restored," he added. District Agriculture Production Committee Member P Chenbagasekara Pillai said Pazhayar river flows through Thovalai and Agastheeswaram taluks that comprise expansive paddy fields. In previous decades, the farmers used to cultivate paddy in three seasons depending on Pazhayar river water for irrigation. "But, the river has shrunk now leading to water entering paddy fields, roads and residential areas during heavy rains. The support of people is also essential to rejuvenate water bodies," Pillai said.