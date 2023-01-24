Coimbatore: Shops inside Ukkadam bus stand razed for flyover

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 20 shops functioning at the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) commercial complex in the Ukkadam bus stand were razed by the state highways department on Monday to facilitate construction of the down ramp of the Ukkadam - Aathupalam flyover. The state highways department is constructing the 2.4 km structure at a cost of Rs 430 crore. The project was launched in 2018.Once completed, the flyover will ease traffic movement towards Pollachi and Kerala. The flyover begins near the Kurichi Pirivu road and ends near the Ukkadam bus stand.

The state highways department officials on Monday began demolishing the commercial complex to make way for the down ramp of the flyover. As major portions of the bus stand has also been demolished, the highways department will pay compensation to the CCMC.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “A total of 552 sq metres of the commercial complex and nearby steel roofed area of 938 sq metre is being razed down. The total cost of the structures is around Rs 1.25 crore. The highways department officials have already paid the compensation to the civic body.”

Sources in CCMC said the highways department has so far paid Rs 1.09 crore as compensation.

“About 30 feet of the bus stand and the main road are taken up for the ramp works. Once the flyover project works are completed, the civic body is likely to construct a new bus stand with commercial stores, bus bays and passenger seating facilities on the remaining land available at Ward 82 of the Central Zone of the city in Ukkadam, where buses to Pollachi, Palani and Kerala will be operated,” sources added.

